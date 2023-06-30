SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The animal shelter Ulster County Canines in Saugerties is attempting to find a home for Ryker the Rottweiler, a former police dog. Ryker, who is 7 years old, served in the K9 narcotics detection program for 5 years in Texas before retiring a month ago.

Ryker, who had originally been surrendered to UCC prior to his police training and service, was returned to the non-profit shelter following his retirement. The shelter describes him as mature yet silly, enjoying walks and lots of playtime, including his favorite activity: fetch.

UCC says Ryker is just over 80 pounds, is proficient with basic obedience, and is crate and kennel trained. They say Ryker needs to be in an environment without cats or other dogs, and would do best in a home with no children.

The shelter would also prefer that he goes to a home with large breed or Rottweiler specific experience. Anyone interested in adopting Ryker can submit an application on the Ulster County Canines website.