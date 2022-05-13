ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A former resident of New Paltz, Jacob Delaney, 24, pleaded guilty several months ago to using the internet to search for, and download, several pictures and videos of child pornography onto his computer and external hard drive. Some of the child pornography files he possessed showed prepubescent children engaged in sexual conduct.

Delaney was sentenced Thursday to six-and-a-half years in prison for the crime. In imposing the sentence, Senior United States District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy also imposed a 10-year term of supervised release after Delaney’s time in jail expires.

This case was investigated by the FBI. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ashlyn Miranda and Rick Belliss as part of Project Safe Childhood.