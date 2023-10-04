ESOPUS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers responded to a fatal all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash on Tuesday, September 26. An unnamed 48-year-old from Port Ewan was found dead.

On Tuesday, September 26, around 11 a.m., state police requested the help of DEC Forest Rangers in finding a missing ATV rider. The DEC says the rider left his home the night before and hadn’t returned home.

Ulster County shared the rider’s last known cell phone coordinates, aiding in the search. At 1:19 p.m., the rider was found deceased in a stream underneath the ATV. The rider was removed from the stream and was turned over to the coroner.