KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 68-year-old Kingston resident was rescued by Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers after falling off his mountain bike. The rescue happened on January 11 around 4:45 p.m.

Rangers responded to Bluestone Wild Forest with Ruby Fire, Sawkill Volunteer Fire, and paramedics already at the scene. Rangers say the man suffered a broken femur, after falling approximately one mile from the Jockey Hill Wintergreen trailhead.

Rescue crews took the patient back to the trailhead via a fire department ATV. He was then taken to Kingston Hospital. Rangers say resources were cleared at 6:30 p.m.