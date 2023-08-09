OLIVE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Forest Rangers from the Department of Environmental Conservation assisted search teams in locating a 73-year-old hiker who was reported missing. The hiker was last seen by her husband on an unmarked trail in the Slide Mountain Wilderness.

According to the husband, he asked his wife to remain on the trail while he looked for something. When he returned approximately 30 minutes later, she was missing.

New York State Police, the New York City Department of Environmental Protection, and a search team from Shandaken joined Rangers Horn and Rusher in searching. The missing hiker was located climbing up a slope. She was provided food and water and helped down the trail and turned over to EMS for evaluation.