MARBLETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On June 8, Environmental Conservation Officers responded to a call for an injured person along the rocks of Rondout Creek in Marbletown. Officials say the man had fallen onto the rocks while fishing along the shoreline of the creek.

Conservation officers, along with officers from New York State Police, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, Rosendale Police Department, and High Falls Fire Department, carried the injured fisherman out of the woods. An ambulance was waiting for him once emergency crews made their way to safety.

There has been no update on the angler’s wellbeing at this time. The first environmental conservation officer to respond to the scene was Officer Johnson, who works in the Ulster County area.