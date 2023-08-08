HIGHLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Investigations into a fatal two-car crash on Sunday morning are ongoing. According to the Town of Lloyd Police, the accident happened on Route 9W near Chapel Hill Road.

Police say a 21-year-old Poughkeepsie man was driving southbound in a 2008 Ford Explorer. The Explorer crossed into the northbound lane and struck a 2016 Chevy Cruse traveling north.

The 50-year-old driver of the Chevy Cruse sustained internal injuries and was transported to Vassar Hospital by the New Paltz Rescue Squad. A 52-year-old passenger in the Chevy Cruse was transported to the Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital by the Mobil Life Ambulance. The passenger succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the Ford Explorer was uninjured. Names are being withheld pending family notification.