OLIVEBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On March 18 and 19, the Ashokan Center is hosting a weekend full of maple sugaring, pancakes, and fun for all ages! The festivities run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will also be guided hikes to the sugar shack, cozy campfires, and blacksmithing demonstrations. Visitors can also pay $20 to make a take-home project. Live music begins at 10:30 a.m. with The Mapletones, followed by Russ Rentler at 11:30 a.m. and Jay Unger & Molly Mason at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 the day of or $8 if you purchase in advance. Kids under the age of 5 are free. The Ashokan Center warns the events may sell out and advises visitors to get their tickets in advance. No dogs or pets are allowed on site.