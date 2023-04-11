KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Catskill Flyer is offering Spring and Summertime train rides beginning on April 15. Passengers can take in views of the Catskills and Ulster County in coaches or on open-air flat cars.

Train rides begin at the Westbrook Lane Station in Kingston Plaza. The trip takes passengers through farmlands, over Esopus Creek, through the Hurley Flats, and begins to climb up Hurley Mountain. All trains are round trip, and trips are approximately 90 minutes.

The Catskill Flyer will run from April 15 to September 16. Trains leave at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Ticket prices are $17 per adult, $16 for seniors/veterans and those serving in the military, and $11 for children. Children under 2 may ride on an adult’s lap for free. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.