ULSTER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The country’s largest funded adoption event is back and will be running from October 1 to October 8. The BISSELL Pet Foundation’s National “Empty the Shelters” adoption clinic will take place at more than 280 shelters, including the Ulster County SPCA, Animalkind Inc., the Humane Society of Yates County, and the Broome County Humane Society. It is important to note, not every shelter will be participating in the full event, and dates may vary by the shelter.

“It has been a challenging year for our nation’s animal shelters. The devastating increase in owner surrenders has left thousands of socialized, house-trained, and leash-trained pets desperate to find a home,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Our fall ‘Empty the Shelters’ will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this critical time. Opening your home to a shelter pet saves a life and creates space to give another pet a chance.”

The Fall National “Empty the Shelters” adoption event has helped over 117,000 pets find homes, making it the largest funded adoption event in the country. BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees so shelters can charge $50 or less to take deserving pets from kennels to the couches of loving homes. The event is active in 42 states.