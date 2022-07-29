WAWARSING, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Ellenville man has been charged with a hate crime after he allegedly spray-painted swastikas and other markings on tombstones and a vault at Fantinekill Cemetery. At about 5:10 p.m. on Monday, Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the cemetery on State Route 209 in Wawarsing for a report of criminal mischief caused to a headstone and a receiving vault.

Joseph Pilgrene, 32, of Ellenville was arrested on Thursday. He was charged with several felonies, including criminal mischief as a hate crime.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal mischief (hate crime) (Felony)

Third-degree criminal mischief (Felony)

First-degree cemetery desecration (Felony)

Making graffiti (Misdemeanor)

Third-degree criminal trespass (Misdemeanor)

Pilgrene has since been released on appearance tickets. He will appear in the Town of Wawarsing Court at a later date.