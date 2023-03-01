KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday morning, the Ulster County Police Department responded to a crash involving a First Student bus and a passenger vehicle. The collision occurred at the intersection of Enterprise Drive and Town Hall Drive.

According to police, the school bus was traveling northbound on Enterprise, and the passenger vehicle was traveling east on Town Hall Drive. Both vehicles stopped at the intersection, and the school bus entered the intersection first. The driver of the other vehicle did not observe the school bus entering the intersection, which resulted in hitting the bus.

Three passengers of the vehicle and eight passengers of the bus were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries for evaluation. Investigations are ongoing.