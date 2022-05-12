KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man who allegedly drove his car down Sawkill Creek in Kingston, thinking he was still on the road. On April 27, New York State Environmental Conservation Officer (ECO) Johnson responded to a request for assistance from the Sheriff’s Department, since the trout stream is protected.

After an investigation, police learned that the driver allegedly hit the side of a house near the creek and then drove down a steep bank next to it. The car made it about 200 yards downstream before hitting a rock. It was removed with a large crane in order to limit damage to the stream, and the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The Sawkill Creek had been stocked with trout only a few weeks before the crash. ECO Johnson gave the driver several tickets for the incident, which included disturbing the bed and banks of a protected stream, polluting the water in contravention of standards, and disposing of refuse in a trout stream.