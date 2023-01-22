SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties Police responded to a single-car rollover crash into a tree, which resulted in the driver, who was found to be drunk, being flown to Vassar Brothers Memorial Hospital in Poughkeepsie. Brandon Norton, 22, is in serious but stable condition and was charged with driving while intoxicated and more.

Police responded to a 911 call of a single-car rollover crash at 4:13 a.m. on Sunday. The car had rolled over into a tree on Glasco Turnpike in the area of Highbank Road in Saugerties. Police say the driver, Norton, was driving at an excessive speed when he drove up a crest in the road. His car went off the road and rolled over several times before hitting the tree, where it came to a rest.

Police say Norton was able to get himself out of the car before emergency personnel showed up and sustained several injuries during the crash. He was treated at the scene by Paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance and firefighters from the Centerville Cedar Grove Fire Department. He was ultimately flown by Life-Net medivac to Vassar Memorial Hospital in Poughkeepsie.

Police ran an investigation say they determined Norton was intoxicated at the time of the crash. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, speeding, failing to keep right, and failure to wear a seatbelt. He is listed in serious but stable condition at this time.