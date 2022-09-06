HIGHLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troopers from the Liberty barracks responded to Landers Minisink Campground in the town of Highland for a report of a possible drowning. Police found that the man who drowned was Ricardo Ismalej Xujar, 47 of Flanders.

On September 3, around 1:30 p.m., police got a report of a possible drowning. After investigation, police found that Xujar was at the Landers Minisink Campground with his family and friends for the holiday weekend. According to police, Xujar began to swim across the river when he became tired and went under the water, not coming back up.

Officers located Xujar at around 6:43 p.m., and was pronounced dead by a Town of Highland ambulance paramedic.