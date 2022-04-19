KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Ulster County District Attorney’s Division of Consumer Affairs warned homeowners Monday to be alert for driveway repair scams. The office cautioned homeowners to be wary of businesses that sell door-to-door and pressure to have work done immediately.

Sheriff Juan Figueroa of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office said it is best practice to get a written estimate or contract beforehand and to make sure the paperwork has the name, address, and phone number of the business. Take your time and compare estimates.

If you feel you are being scammed, always note license plate numbers and vehicle descriptions. Consumer Affairs can be reached by phone at (845) 340-3260.