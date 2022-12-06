KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An unnamed driver was taken to the hospital Monday morning, after their car was hit by a train in Kingston. A spokesperson for Kingston Police said the car was hit near the intersection of Foxhall Avenue and Stephan Street, at about 10:42 a.m.

The car had been removed from the tracks, and the scene was clear by 6 p.m. According to police, the driver suffered mild injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing. No further details were immediately available.