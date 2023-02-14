SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A car crashed into a tree around 4:32 p.m. on Monday, leaving one person critically injured and airlifted to a hospital. Saugerties police say the crash happened in the area of 3780 Route 32 in the Town of Saugerties.

Police say a 75-year-old Palenville resident was driving a 2002 Mazda Tribute South on State Route 32 when she veered off the west shoulder of the road and hit several trees before stopping. She was the only person in the car and had to be removed from the car by firefighters. Police say she was critically injured in the crash.

She was treated at the scene by paramedics from DIAZ ambulance and then flown from the scene to the Albany Medical Center. Police say she is in stable but serious condition.

State Route 32 was closed to traffic in both directions for over an hour as police investigated the cause of the crash. NYS Police assisted Saugerties Police with traffic control.