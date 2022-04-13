ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Department of Justice (DOJ) says Vivian Letizia, 63, of Stone Ridge, pleaded guilty Wednesday to acquiring and obtaining a controlled substance through misrepresentation, fraud, deception, or subterfuge. In pleading guilty, Letizia admitted that, on December 16, 2019, she fraudulently submitted a prescription for oxycodone for one of her dentistry patients using that patient’s name and date of birth.

Letizia then obtained the drug from a pharmacy in Woodstock, New York, for her own consumption. At the time Letizia submitted the prescription to the pharmacy, she knew that she was not treating this patient and that she intended to personally consume the oxycodone.

At sentencing on August 25, 2022, Letizia faces up to 4 years in prison, a supervised release term of up to one year, and a maximum fine of $250,000. By pleading guilty, Letizia also agreed to forfeit her New York State medical license. She also agreed that she would be prohibited from re-applying for a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) registration number that would allow her to write prescriptions.

This case was investigated by the DEA Albany District Office’s Tactical Diversion Squad, and the New York State Department of Health, Bureau of Narcotic Enforcement, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashlyn Miranda. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Moran, of the Civil Division, also assisted in the investigation