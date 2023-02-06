GARDINER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gardiner Fire and Rescue (GFD) rescued a dog that fell through thin ice on the Wallkill River on Saturday. The dog was roughly 30 feet from the shore.

Ice rescue certified members from GFD wore protective dry suits and began rescuing the dog along with New York State Police and the New Paltz Rescue Squad (NPRS). One member stayed ashore, while another went into the ice to bring the dog in. The team successfully brought the dog ashore, where he was reunited with his owner.

The dog was taken by ambulance to Gardiner Animal Hospital. He was examined and declared to be in good condition.