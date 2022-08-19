A staple in the Milton community for the past 10 years went up in flames on Wednesday. (Photo: Milton Engine)

MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A staple in the Milton community for the past 10 years went up in flames on Wednesday. Milton Engine said a discarded cigarette was to blame for the blaze, at the Milton Landing pier.

Even though crews arrived within two minutes of being dispatched, the fire had already consumed the structure. The fire department said it was built a decade ago, with help from some of its members.

The City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department helped crews hit hot spots. The pier was burnt badly enough that it will need a rebuild.

“It was a great decade; weddings, engagements, memorials…,” said Milton Engine on Facebook. “May she rise again.”