ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Forest Rangers from the Department of Environmental Conservation conducted two wilderness rescues in Ulster County. The rescues occurred on July 12 and 15.

At around 6:30 p.m. on July 12, Forest Ranger Horn was notified of a lost hiker in the Slide Mountain Wilderness. Ranger Horn was able to talk to the hiker over the phone and determined the hiker was near the summit of Wittenberg Mountain.

The hiker was not prepared and lacked proper gear. Rangers Horn and Sweeney reached the hiker around 10:45 p.m. and provided him with gear, food, and water. They escorted the hiker toward the trailhead.

At 3:30 p.m. on July 15, Forest Rangers were notified of an injured hiker in Shawangunk Ridge State Forest. Rangers and firefighters reached the hiker, who had sustained an unstable leg injury. The hiker had their leg splinted and was packaged into a litter for carry-out. Mamakating EMS transport the hiker to the hospital. Bloomington, Cragsmoor, Summitville, and Walker Valley fire departments all responded.