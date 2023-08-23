SHANDAKEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, Forest Ranger Martin responded to the report of an injured hiker on Mount Tremper. The hiker told Ranger Martin over the phone that he was involved in an altercation with his hiking companion.

He claimed he escaped and believed he was “being hunted like in Predator”. The hiker relayed that he twisted his ankle.

Three additional Rangers responded with a six-wheeler. The subject was located sleeping off the trail at around 5:50 a.m. His hiking companion was located at the Mount Tremper lean-to.

Forest Rangers interviewed both hikers and determined there was significant drug and alcohol impairment. Both subjects were looked at by Shandaken EMS.