MARBLETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 45-year-old hiker from Brooklyn has been found deceased in the Mohonk Preserve. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, a search began after New York State Police located a vehicle in the Spring Farm parking lot at around 11:30 p.m. on March 14.

Over the course of the next few days, forest rangers, NYSP, Mohonk Preserve Patrol Rangers, Sam’s Point Search and Rescue, and Marbletown Rescue searched the surrounding area. On the morning of March 17, searchers found the hiker’s backpack and cell phone at the base of a 50-foot cliff.

Searchers were able to locate the individual at 4:32 p.m. on March 17 around 400 feet from the presumed fall site and declared him deceased. His body was turned over to the Ulster County Medical Examiner’s Office.