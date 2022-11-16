On Sunday, November 13, at about 7:30 a.m., six DEC forest rangers and other volunteers searched for a missing woman in Port Ewen. (Photo: DEC)

PORT EWEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, November 13, at about 7:30 a.m., six Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers and other volunteers searched for a missing woman in Port Ewen. The search included a mounted horse, drone, and intensive searching through tough vegetation.

At 3:45 p.m., the family found the 74-year-old about 600 feet from her house. It was believed she fell while walking on her property and was unable to make it back to the house.

There has been no update on the woman’s well-being. An investigation into her disappearance remains ongoing.