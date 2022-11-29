OLIVE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an unattended death in the town of Olive. The death is not considered suspicious at this time according to deputies.

On Tuesday morning, members of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wooded area off Route 28 in the town of Olive, after a passerby reported a person lying there. Deputies located a female who was deceased. The identity of the deceased is being withheld at this time by law enforcement until notification to the family is made.

A notification was sent out to the parents of Onteora School District regarding the incident, and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office wants to specify the person was not located on school property, there is no connection between the deceased and the school district, and there is no safety threat to the school district or the public regarding the investigation. This investigation remains open and active at this time.