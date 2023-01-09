KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Kingston woman was convicted Friday on a 14-count indictment, charging her with drug trafficking. The Ulster County District Attorney’s Office said Tiffany Aiken, 45, was found guilty of six counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, seven counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, and one count of criminal use of drug paraphernalia following a four-day trial in county court.

Over the course of a long-term investigation conducted by the Special Investigations Unit of the Kingston Police Department between Dec. 30, 2020, and Dec. 29, 2021, Aiken sold fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine several times within the greater Kingston area, prosecutors said.

“The sale and proliferation of fentanyl and heroin in our community have devastated so many families,” said District Attorney David Clegg. “We all know someone who has been directly impacted. This defendant was a direct contributor to the opioid and addiction crisis here in Ulster County, and I am so grateful to the Special Investigations Unit of the Kingston Police Department and the tireless work of the assistant district attorneys in our office who ensured a guilty verdict would be the only option for the jurors.”

“This conviction is a direct result of the collaboration and strong relationship between the Special Investigations Unit and our office,” said Tara Waters, Assistant District Attorney and Chief of the Guns, Gangs, and Narcotics Bureau. “This trial and verdict send a strong message to drug traffickers in our community: this office will prosecute these matters to the fullest extent of the law and will not shy away from taking matters to trial.”

This case was handled by Assistant District Attorney and Grand Jury Bureau Chief Nicholas LaStella with help from Assistant District Attorney James Bryant. Aiken was represented by the Ulster County Public Defender’s Office.

“The defendant faces significant time in state prison as a result of this conviction,” a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said in an emailed statement. Sentencing is scheduled for March 17.