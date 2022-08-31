KERHONKSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials said the Napanoch Point Fire at Minnewaska State Park has grown to an estimated 270 acres. More than 200 firefighters are continuing to fight three different fires at the park.

According to Ulster County officials, the rain storm on Tuesday night did not extinguish the Napanoch Point Fire, but it did slow the spread. Two Blackhawk helicopters conducted 82 bucket drops, and two New York State Police helicopters conducted 87 bucket drops on the fire on Tuesday.

Crews are fighting three different fires on the Shawangunk Ridge: Napanoch, Stony Kill, and Wurtsboro, which is in Sullivan County. Due to the changing weather conditions, officials said the containment of the Napanoch Fire is unknown at this time. The Stony Kill Fire is 1.5 acres and 95% contained.

Aerial view of the wildfires at Minnewaska State Park (Courtesy: Zachary Cussick)

New York State Parks Park Supervisor Zach Wesley-Krueger photographed the Napanoch Point Fire and firefighters on August 30

Minnewaska State Park Preserve remains closed to all visitors at least through Labor Day weekend. Anyone with reservations for Saturday, Sunday, or Monday will be notified and refunded. All visitors must follow these closures.

On Tuesday night, over 100 people attended a community meeting at Ellenville Junior/Senior High School Auditorium. The coordinated fire response team provided up-to-date information and answered the public’s questions about the wildfires.

Officials said regular updates on the status of the fire response will be posted on the Ulster County Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages. For general questions or concerns, you can call the Ulster County Service Center at (845) 443-8888, Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.