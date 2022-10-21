NEW PALTZ, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday afternoon, October 20, members of the New Paltz Fire Department were dispatched to a reported car fire at the Mohonk Mountain House Gatehouse. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered a working car fire just 15-20 feet from the gatehouse building.

Crews were able to extinguish the burn before any damage or extension to the gatehouse itself. The New Paltz Fire Department was assisted by the Mohonk Fire Department, Lake Mohonk Hose Company No. 1, and the New Paltz Police Department.

No one was injured during the fire. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.