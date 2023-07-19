KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Center for Photography at Woodstock is presenting the first annual Kingston Photo Festival. The event will run from July 21 through July 23.

The festival will feature numerous photo exhibitions, workshops, portrait studios, and film screenings. The event will also offer live music and a variety of food and beverage options.

“We are thrilled to join the thriving arts community in Kingston and to welcome our partners and friends to our new home for a joyous summer block party,” said CPW Executive Director Brian Wallis.

The event will kick off with an evening of photos and film curated by photographer Bill Daniel from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on July 21. Activities will run from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on July 22 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 23.

The festival will be held at CPW’s future headquarters, located at 25 Dederick Street in Kingston. The event is free and open to the public.