SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Greene County teenager faces a charge of driving while ability impaired by drugs following an investigation into a two-car crash that took place on state Route 32 and Malden Turnpike in Saugerties last August. Police say the crash left three people injured.

Saugerties Police, who responded to the scene of the two-car crash on August 28, determined that Leeanna M. Evans, 18, of Coxsackie, was driving a 2003 Honda Civic south on state Route 32 when she tried to turn left onto Malden Turnpike. Police say Evans failed to yield the right of way to a northbound 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, and that her vehicle collided with the Jetta.

Evans and her passenger, a 20-year-old man who was not identified, had to be removed from the car, and both sustained multiple injuries, police said. Evans and her passenger were treated by a Diaz Ambulance crew and airlifted to Albany medical Center.

The driver of the Jetta, also treated by Diaz Ambulance, was taken by ambulance to HealthAlliance Hospital’s Broadway campus in Kingston, according to police.

Authorities said their investigation into the crash wrapped up on October 27, charging Evans with driving a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor. She was also ticketed for failing to yield the right of way, police said. Evans was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and was released with tickets for Saugerties Town Court.