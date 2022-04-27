SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The parents and grandfather of Paislee Shultis, the 6-year-old girl who was found in a hiding spot under a staircase this February, will appear in court again on May 25th. The three charged with her alleged abduction were due in court Wednesday, but the case was adjourned.

This would have been the first time the Shultises appeared in court since last month, when members of the family, as well as supporters arrived wearing all-blue. The attorney for Kimberly Shultis, Paislee’s mother, said the color is calming and is associated with peace and unity.

Paislee’s parents, Kimberly and Kirk Jr., as well as her grandfather, Kirk Sr., have all been charged in connection with her alleged abduction.

The little girl was reported missing in Tioga County back in July of 2019, with authorities believing she had been taken by her non-custodial parents. Over two-and-a-half years later, Paislee was safely located in Saugerties a few months ago on Valentine’s Day.

On that February night, the now 6-year-old was located in a hiding spot underneath a staircase along with her mother. In a press release following her discovery, police described the spot as a cold, dark and wet place.

Police made the discovery after one of the officers conducting the search warrant believed something was strange about the assembly of the staircase.

After Paislee was located, her parents and grandfather were arrested, each charged with custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child. While her father and grandfather face a felony custodial charge, Kimberly was charged with a misdemeanor.