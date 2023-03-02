SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Contractors in Saugerties were ticketed for allegedly disposing of solid waste unlawfully back in February. The tickets carry fines of $1,500 to $15,000 per day.

In February, Environmental Conservation Officers (ECOs) began investigating after receiving several calls reporting a large amount of trash dumped on a property near Hommelville and Mt. Airy roads. During their investigation, ECOs found several pieces of mail with the address of a local resident on them. After interviewing the resident, ECOs learned the home was recently taken over by a bank due to eviction, and contractors were visiting the home to clean it out.

Along with the bank and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office Civil Division, the contractors involved were identified and issued tickets. The contractors, whose names were withheld by the Department of Environmental Conservation, were directed to clean up trash immediately and dispose of it at a permitted solid waste management facility.