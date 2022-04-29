KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Attorney General Letitia James is hosting a community gun buyback in Kingston on Saturday, April 30. The event is at the Andy Murphy Midtown Neighborhood Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Working and non-working, unloaded firearms will be accepted with no questions asked. Compensation in the form of prepaid gift cards will be given out when a gun is received and secured by law enforcement officers.

The Attorney General’s Office will be offering $300 per assault rifle, $150 per handgun, $75 per rifle or shotgun, and $25 per non-working, replica, or antique firearm. Additional $150 Walmart gift cards will be given out for good condition, working semi-automatic handguns that are 9mm or larger, and $100 Walmart gift cards will be given out for good condition, working assault rifles.

Free gun safes will also be given out at the event to those who show a valid pistol permit. Gun safes are limited to one per household and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

There is no limit on the number of guns a person can turn in. The guns must be transported to the drop-off site in the trunk of the vehicle, and in a plastic or paper bag, or box. This buyback is in conjunction with the Kingston Police Department and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office.