KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Kingston will utilize a grant from the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Municipal Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Grant Program to install two electric vehicle charging stations at 2 Broadway.

The charging stations will be direct current fast charging EV stations open to the public. Currently, the City of Kingston has five locations with Level 2 EV chargers. Four more will come online in 2023. For a list of other locations around the region that also received grants for EV charging stations, click here.