ULSTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Esopus man could face criminal charges after Ulster County Sheriff’s Deputies say he ran into moving traffic on Route 9W Saturday afternoon. Deputies were sent to the intersection of Route 9W and Frank Scottile Boulevard in the Town of Ulster at about 3 p.m. Saturday, after hearing that the man had been hit by a car.

Investigations at the scene revealed that the man, 24, ran into a Honda Accord headed north on Route 9W. The man broke his leg as a result of the crash and was taken to Kingston Hospital by Mobile Life.

The driver of the Accord was not ticketed, because she reportedly had a green light and was moving in traffic. Therefore, police say she had the right of way. The investigation remains open, as the injured pedestrian could face charges under the vehicle and traffic law for failure to yield right of way.

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Town of Ulster Police, New York State Police, Ulster Hose Fire Department, and Mobile Life. No further information was available early Friday.