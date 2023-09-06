ULSTER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Details of Central Hudson’s new proposed rate increase were shared on Tuesday, August 29, and New York State regulators have scheduled multiple virtual public hearings for input. The hearings will take place on Tuesday, September 12, and Wednesday, September 20.

Two hearings will take place each day, one at 1 p.m., the next at 5 p.m.

If approved, the rate hike would increase Central Hudson’s revenues by more than $180 million. For customers, this means a typical residential customer’s bill would go up by an estimated $30 a month for electricity, plus another $30 a month for gas customers.

“It’s crucial that we have folks attend these hearings, to speak up about how they will be negatively impacted by rate increases, or whether or not their billing issues have yet to be remedied,” says Jess Mullen, Executive Director of Communities for Local Power. “With online hearings, [there are] some complex technological hoops to jump through in order to register. We want to make sure this process is transparent and accessible to those who are most vulnerable to rate hikes, which is why we are requesting in-person hearings that are easier for people to attend.”