ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Central Hudson Gas and Electric Corporation’s power line, known as the H&SB project, has received full approval. Construction is expected to begin in September 2022 for the project, which calls for rebuilding 23.6-miles of transmission lines in the City of Kingston, and the towns of Ulster and Saugerties in Ulster County, as well as in the town and village of Catskill in Greene County.

The utility company said the rebuild will help meet the energy needs of local communities, address aging infrastructure, and enhance electric service reliability.

The transmission lines, named “H” and “SB,” were originally constructed in 1928. Central Hudson said the lines are nearing the end of their useful life and must be rebuilt. Once completed, the new lines will run within the existing right-of-way in nearly all areas, except in a small portion where wires will need to take a new route to avoid a large wetland.

Most existing lattice towers will be replaced by streamlined and sturdy dingle pole made of Corten steel, which features a characteristic brown, wood-like look, the utility said. The rebuild design looks to increase the line’s capability from 69,000 volts to 115,000 volts, however the line will continue to operate at its lower capacity until the increase in voltage is needed.

Through New York’s Article VII public service laws, Central Hudson has completed environmental reviews, and has been working in cooperation with affected municipalities, Ulster and Greene Counties, the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, the New York Department of Public Service, and other various State and Federal Agencies.

The project is eyeing a 2026 completion. Reconstruction is expected to take place without any electric service interruption to customers in the area.