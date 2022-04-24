SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 30-year-old man from Catskill was issued a total of 26 traffic tickets after he allegedly hit a car near the Stewarts on Route 212 in Saugerties. Police say Szitter Zoltan fled the scene after the crash, and when police tracked him down, he was highly intoxicated.

After a brief investigation, Zoltan was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) and taken to Saugerties Police headquarters for processing. During processing, Zoltan submitted to a chemical test which showed that he had a blood alcohol content (BAC) nearly three times the legal limit.

Investigation of the initial crash showed that Zoltan had attempted to pass the victim’s car in a no-passing zone on Route 212, sideswiping the victim’s car and causing them to swerve into oncoming traffic, nearly being hit by a third vehicle. Thankfully, the victim was uninjured.

Zoltan was charged with:

DWI

Aggravated DWI

Leaving the scene of a property damage auto accident

Unlicensed operation

Suspended Registration

Uninspected motor vehicle

Reckless driving

A total of 26 traffic tickets for numerous traffic violations and equipment violations.

Zoltan was arraigned after his processing in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court. After arraignment, he was released by the court and is scheduled to re-appear on April 27.