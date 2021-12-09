Catskill Animal Sanctuary hosts ‘Caroling with Cows’ event this December

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Catskill Animal Sanctuary is marking its 20th year with festive celebrations featuring some of their beloved houseguests. The “caroling with cows” event allows guests to visit and enjoy carols with Tucker, Daisy, Darwin, Zsa Zsa, Patty and all the rescued cows that call the sanctuary home.

“We’re in our 20th year, after a two-year pandemic that has certainly had its challenges. We are a rescue organization for 11 species of farm animals that come from a whole variety of situations,” said Kathy Stevens, founder and director of Catskill Animal Sanctuary.

After announcing their first event on Dec. 11, they immediately sold out. So they added an additional day for the event on Dec. 18.

The afternoon will include carols, cocoa, and cows from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.! They’ve re-written some classic holiday songs for a festive celebration of the season and to honor their beloved rescued cows.

Vegan snacks will be provided in keeping with their mission to promote a plant-based diet. Additionally, guests will be able to meet with all the houseguests on the property and learn more about their background.