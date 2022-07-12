SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Catskill Animal Sanctuary is hosting its third annual Goat Games in August. Fourteen farmed animal sanctuaries from across the United States will be competing from August 12 to August 15.

Although the competition is called the Goat Games, no goats, or any other farm animal, will actually be competing. Human athletes can sign up for an activity of their choosing to raise awareness and funds for the sanctuary team of their choice for this virtual event.

“COVID did a number on us, as it did on nonprofits around the world,” said Kathy Stevens, Founder and Executive Director of Catskill Animal Sanctuary. “Funding plummeted overnight, while the urgent needs of hundreds of animals remained the same. So in 2020, we created The Goat Games as a way for animal lovers and athletes to support the work of farm sanctuaries and the thousands of animals who call these special places home. We’re thrilled to host The Goat Games again to raise funds for farmed animals everywhere— and that need is more urgent than it’s ever been.”

In its first year, Catskill Animal Sanctuary raised over $42,000. In 2021, they expanded the event, inviting nine other farmed animal sanctuaries to join and raised over $217,000 to help rescued farmed animals. This year, they hope to raise $260,000.

The participating sanctuaries in the 2022 Goat Games include:

Catskill Animal Sanctuary in Saugerties, New York

Alaqua Animal Refuge in Freeport, Florida

Farm Sanctuary in Watkins Glen, New York and Acton, California

Farmaste Animal Sanctuary in Lindstrom, Minnesota

Heartwood Haven in Wauna, Washington

Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in Mehoopany, Pennsylvania

Iowa Farm Sanctuary in Oxford, Iowa

Kindred Spirits Sanctuary in Citra, Florida

Little Bear Sanctuary in Punta Gorda, Florida

Piedmont Farm Animal Refuge in Pittsboro, North Carolina

River’s Wish Animal Sanctuary in Spokane, Washington

Safe Haven Rabbit Rescue in Clinton, New Jersey

Wildwood Farm Sanctuary & Preserve in Newberg, Oregon

Yesahcan Sanctuary, Inc. in Arcadia, Florida

“We want to inspire animal lovers around the country to participate,” said Stevens. “Do whatever it is that you love – whether it’s running, reading, volunteering or knitting! Once folks pick their activity, they simply invite friends and family to support them as they raise funds for their favorite sanctuary.”

To register or make a donation, you can visit the Goat Games website.