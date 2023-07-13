WOODSTOCK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Calling all actors! Hudson Valley Casting is hosting a casting call in Woodstock from mid to late July into early August. Those interested in attending can email flannerynyc@gmail.com.

For the first group of actors, Hudson Valley Casting is looking for 12 people, seven of whom resemble blue-collar construction workers or people who work with their hands. These actors ideally would be in their late 30s to 50s.

For the second group of actors, 30 store shoppers will be cast. Most ages would work, according to Hudson Valley Casting.

Extras are needed on the following days:

Monday, July 17, day shoot (group one, six to eight extras)

Friday, July 21, night shoot (group one, 12 extras)

Monday, July 24, day shoot (group one, 12 extras)

Tuesday, July 25, day shoot (group one, six extras)

Monday, July 31, day shoot (group one, 15 extras)

All interested are asked to send their photo, phone number, and availability when emailing. All applicants are also asked to inquire about pay rates. This is a non-union casting.