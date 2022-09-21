NEW PALTZ, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Grant Wilfley Casting is looking for New Paltz area locals to play passengers for the final season of Manifest. Tentative matching shoot dates will occur on Thursday, September 22 and Tuesday, September 27. COVID tests will be administered by production on today and Monday, September 26. Those interested must be able to self report to location in New Paltz.

Manifest originally premiered on NBC on September 24, 2018, and follows passengers of a sunken airliner who were presumed dead but reappear after five and a half years. Season four of Manifest will be split into two parts, consisting of 10 episodes each. The first 10 will be released on Netflix on November 4.

Anyone interested can email manifest@gwnyc.com with the subject line “IG-New Paltz Local” and include the following in the body of your email-

Name

Cell Phone Number

Email

Availability for COVID test on 9/21, 9/26 & tentative shoots 9/22, 9/27

Confirm if you are NONSAG

Confirm if local to New Paltz, NY area and if able to self report

Confirm that you are Ok with filming exterior scenes in wooded area/tall grass

Current Sizes: Height, Weight, Jacket Size or Dress Size, Neck, Sleeve, Bust, Waist, Hip, Inseam, Shoe – Current photos of yourself (shoulders up and full body, no filters, hats or sunglasses)

The pay rate for this background role is $165/10 hours, with a $60 stipend for COVID testing. This role is not covered by a SAG-AFTRA CBA (collective bargaining agreement). You must be able to present valid identification to fill out a Federal 19 form to be paid.