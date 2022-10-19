WOODSTOCK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “CannaStock” will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Colony Beer Garden in Woodstock. This event will feature exhibitors, and live music, and those interested in New York’s cannabis industry are encouraged to attend. Tickets are available at their Eventbrite website, with general admission tickets starting at around $25 and VIP around $41. All attendees must be 21 years old and over to attend.

This will be the first-ever cannabis festival held in the Hudson Valley and will have over 20 local and regional exhibitors informing attendees about possibilities in New York State’s cannabis industry. Attendees can learn from local cannabis experts on how legalization will affect the economy, as well as enjoy a live reggae performance from Royal Khaoz. Live DJ sets from Max Glazer Federation Sound and a 420 celebration will also happen as well.

Local cannabis brands will be at the festival as well. A rain date is set for the following day, October 23.