Brooklyn man dead after fall at Mohonk Preserve

Ulster County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mohonk Preserve

Mohonk Preserve. (John Mizel / Flickr / CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

NEW PALTZ, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police report that Evrim Cabuk, 31, of Brooklyn died on Saturday after a fall at the Mohonk Preserve in Ulster County.

Police say that their initial investigation suggests that Cabuk was retrieving a piece of hiking equipment when he lost his footing, fell about 20 feet, and hit his head on a rock. Other hikers immediately began first aid and contacted 911 right away.

Troopers from the Highland Barracks responded at about 3.30 p.m. for a report of a man with a head injury near Undercliff Trail in Gardiner. Rangers were on-scene when troopers arrived, and emergency medical responders were already attempting life-saving measures. They pronounced Cabuk dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire