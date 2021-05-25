Brooklyn man dead after fall at Mohonk Preserve

NEW PALTZ, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police report that Evrim Cabuk, 31, of Brooklyn died on Saturday after a fall at the Mohonk Preserve in Ulster County.

Police say that their initial investigation suggests that Cabuk was retrieving a piece of hiking equipment when he lost his footing, fell about 20 feet, and hit his head on a rock. Other hikers immediately began first aid and contacted 911 right away.

Troopers from the Highland Barracks responded at about 3.30 p.m. for a report of a man with a head injury near Undercliff Trail in Gardiner. Rangers were on-scene when troopers arrived, and emergency medical responders were already attempting life-saving measures. They pronounced Cabuk dead at the scene.