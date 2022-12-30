TOWN OF ULSTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Bronx man has been accused of driving while intoxicated while traveling with his 12-year-old child in the car. State Police said Jesus Lantigua Rodriguez, 39, was charged with a felony DWI for driving on the Thruway in the Town of Ulster just before midnight on December 26.

Troopers said his blood alcohol content was 0.19%. That’s more than twice the legal limit.

Rodriguez was also charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and issued appearance tickets returnable to town court. He is due back on Jan. 31, 2023.

The child and Rodriguez were turned over to a sober third party. That person was not named by police.