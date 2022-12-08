KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office swore in Devarjaye “DJ” Daniels, 10, as an honorary deputy on Monday. Daniels, who was diagnosed with brain and spinal cancer at the age of six, set a goal in early 2022 to be sworn into 100 different law enforcement agencies. As of Monday, he has been sworn in by over 700.

Daniels said he was influenced by six-year-old Abigail Arias, who also fought cancer and embraced law enforcement as her inspiration in her fight. He’s also on a mission to increase awareness for childhood cancer.

Sergeant James Mullen of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, who is a recent graduate of the FBI National Academy Session 284, had the privilege of swearing Daniels in. He did this along with 51 other United States Law Enforcement Executives and one London Metropolitan Police colleague in Quantico, Virginia.

A spokesperson for the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office said Daniels is “sharp, witty, and full of life. Truly an inspiration to all who meet him.”