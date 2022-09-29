A car in the Town of Hurley was badly damaged after a bear broke into it this past Friday, September 23. (Photo: DEC)

HURLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A car in the Town of Hurley was badly damaged after a bear broke into it this past Friday, September 23. State Environmental Conservation Officers (ECOs) were sent to Route 28 to help rescue the animal, which appeared unharmed when it leaped from the car.

State Troopers shut down Route 28 while ECOs positioned their vehicles at the back end of the bear-occupied car, to create a funnel in a safe direction. The officers then used a rope to open the back hatch and force the bear out. The animal ran back into the woods, and no one was hurt.

Video of the incident, provided by DEC: