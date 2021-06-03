Attorney General James holding gun buyback event

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Kingston Police Department are hosting a Community Gun Buyback. The event will take place on Saturday, June 5 at the Andy Murphy Midtown Neighborhood Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All payments will be made in the form of gift cards at the site.

The buyback is offering:

$25 for non-working or antique firearms

$75 for rifles and shotguns

$150 for handguns

$250 for assault weapons

Guns must be unloaded and placed in a plastic bag, a paper bag, or a box. Gun owners may return as many firearms as they would like. This buyback is an amnesty program and no questions are asked of the person dropping off the firearm.