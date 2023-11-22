KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the City of Kingston, Archtop Fiber broke ground to install a new multi-gig internet service to offer faster connection to its residents. The new internet service is 100% fiber and will provide speeds of up to 10 GBPS to offer symmetrical upload and download speeds to meet the demand for more robust connectivity as data usage and cloud adoption grows.

“Not only will Archtop Fiber empower the City of Kingston’s businesses and residents with more connectivity and tech jobs, it will also help us achieve our goal to build a more sustainable community that promotes environmental stewardship,” said Mayor Noble. “Fiber is one of the greenest types of broadband available, using up to twelve times less energy than traditional cable providers. Archtop’s new network will enable us to significantly reduce the release of greenhouse gas emissions and protect our natural resources in this area.”

“We are deeply honored to partner with our friends at the City of Kingston and are excited to officially put the wheels in motion to deliver the highest speed Internet that our community has been waiting for,” said Jeff DeMond, CEO of Archtop Fiber. “We are here, and we are beyond proud to support Kingston’s vibrant local economy with more tech-driven jobs. Our cutting-edge Internet speeds will help attract and retain businesses in this community, supporting them with a solid, reliable digital infrastructure built to scale up for future needs.”

Kingston residents interested in learning more about Archtop Fiber may visit their website. The launch of the new internet system will take place in two phases, with their headquarters being in the town of Ulster.